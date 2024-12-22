Uttar Pradesh's Mission TB-Free: A Comprehensive Health Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious campaign to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from the state by 2025, having already screened over 27 lakh citizens. This significant public health initiative aims to quickly identify, treat, and support TB patients.

Focused efforts are underway in 15 districts with high TB prevalence such as Ayodhya and Sitapur. The campaign's innovative measures include the use of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) machines and mobile medical units for quicker diagnosis and treatment.

The initiative also involves community support through the Nikshay Mitra Abhiyan and collaborations with religious, social, and educational organizations. The government's drive underscores a commitment to public health and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)