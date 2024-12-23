Irish Consumer Sentiment: December Dips Slightly Amid Economic Concerns

In December, Irish consumer sentiment experienced a slight dip as economic concerns grew, although worries about household finances eased, a survey revealed on Monday.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index dropped to 73.9 from November's 74.1, remaining significantly below its long-term average of 84.3. However, it stands above last year's level of 62.4 when high inflation was a major concern.

The report authors highlighted that the minimal decrease in sentiment from November to December indicates no significant change in the overall mood of Irish consumers over the past three months.

