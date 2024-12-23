Left Menu

Tuberculosis Costs in India: A Grim Reality Despite Free Treatment

Research reveals that despite free diagnosis and treatment under India's National TB Elimination Program, almost half of tuberculosis sufferers face substantial costs due to lost wages and hospitalization. The study calls for broader health insurance coverage and sensitive strategies to address the social determinants of TB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:01 IST
Tuberculosis Costs in India: A Grim Reality Despite Free Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study highlights the unanticipated financial burdens associated with tuberculosis in India, despite free treatment offered by the National TB Elimination Program.

The research, appearing in Global Health Research and Policy, estimates an average total cost of USD 386 for individuals undergoing TB treatment and care. These expenses primarily result from productivity loss and hospitalization.

The study urges the expansion of health insurance schemes to include TB patients, alongside strategic interventions addressing social determinants of the disease to alleviate these 'catastrophic' costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024