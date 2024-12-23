Tuberculosis Costs in India: A Grim Reality Despite Free Treatment
Research reveals that despite free diagnosis and treatment under India's National TB Elimination Program, almost half of tuberculosis sufferers face substantial costs due to lost wages and hospitalization. The study calls for broader health insurance coverage and sensitive strategies to address the social determinants of TB.
A recent study highlights the unanticipated financial burdens associated with tuberculosis in India, despite free treatment offered by the National TB Elimination Program.
The research, appearing in Global Health Research and Policy, estimates an average total cost of USD 386 for individuals undergoing TB treatment and care. These expenses primarily result from productivity loss and hospitalization.
The study urges the expansion of health insurance schemes to include TB patients, alongside strategic interventions addressing social determinants of the disease to alleviate these 'catastrophic' costs.
