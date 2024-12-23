Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ties Vital Documents to Polio Vaccination Compliance
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial government in Pakistan has initiated a measure linking the issuance of birth, death, and marriage certificates to compliance with polio vaccination. This directive aims to boost immunisation rates in areas resistant to vaccines, particularly around Peshawar, as part of an intensified polio eradication effort.
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has taken a bold step to combat the endemic polio problem by conditioning the issuance of critical documents like birth, death, and marriage certificates on polio vaccination compliance.
This initiative targets areas with traditionally low immunisation rates, particularly around Peshawar, where resistance to vaccines poses significant challenges to public health efforts.
The policy has attracted attention from health organizations worldwide as a potential model to enhance vaccination campaigns and eradicate polio, a disease that continues to be endemic in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
