Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ties Vital Documents to Polio Vaccination Compliance

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has taken a bold step to combat the endemic polio problem by conditioning the issuance of critical documents like birth, death, and marriage certificates on polio vaccination compliance.

This initiative targets areas with traditionally low immunisation rates, particularly around Peshawar, where resistance to vaccines poses significant challenges to public health efforts.

The policy has attracted attention from health organizations worldwide as a potential model to enhance vaccination campaigns and eradicate polio, a disease that continues to be endemic in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)