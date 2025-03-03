Polio Eradication at Risk: Funding Cuts Threaten Global Effort

The eradication of polio faces significant delays due to recent funding cuts by the United States, warns a senior official from the World Health Organization. Without reversal of these cuts, which could total hundreds of millions of dollars over several years, the global fight against polio hangs in balance.

Key partnerships, including those with UNICEF and the Gates Foundation, have been severely impacted by the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO. This move has halted collaboration efforts and comes with a financial blow of $133 million less than expected this year, according to Hamid Jafari, WHO's polio eradication program director for the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Despite the setbacks, efforts are being made to find alternative funding sources to keep vaccination campaigns alive in critical areas like Afghanistan and Pakistan. With a staggering $2.4 billion shortfall until 2029, global health organizations are challenged more than ever to sustain momentum in eradicating polio.

