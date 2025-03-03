Left Menu

Polio Eradication at Risk: Funding Cuts Threaten Global Effort

Funding cuts, including the U.S. withdrawal from WHO, threaten the global fight against polio. Over $133 million expected from the U.S. is missing, impacting eradication efforts in key regions. Partners are seeking alternative funding to continue campaigns, but challenges and a $2.4 billion shortfall remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:23 IST
Polio Eradication at Risk: Funding Cuts Threaten Global Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The eradication of polio faces significant delays due to recent funding cuts by the United States, warns a senior official from the World Health Organization. Without reversal of these cuts, which could total hundreds of millions of dollars over several years, the global fight against polio hangs in balance.

Key partnerships, including those with UNICEF and the Gates Foundation, have been severely impacted by the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO. This move has halted collaboration efforts and comes with a financial blow of $133 million less than expected this year, according to Hamid Jafari, WHO's polio eradication program director for the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Despite the setbacks, efforts are being made to find alternative funding sources to keep vaccination campaigns alive in critical areas like Afghanistan and Pakistan. With a staggering $2.4 billion shortfall until 2029, global health organizations are challenged more than ever to sustain momentum in eradicating polio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025