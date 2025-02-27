Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Innovative Approach to Poverty Eradication

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, is launching the Public Private People Partnership (P4) on Ugadi, aiming to alleviate poverty. The program involves affluent individuals adopting marginalized families. Initially piloted in four villages, it seeks to integrate families into the 'Samruddhi Bandhanam' platform by August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Innovative Approach to Poverty Eradication
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle poverty head-on, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to roll out the Public Private People Partnership (P4) on Ugadi. This innovative initiative seeks to narrow the socio-economic gap by engaging affluent citizens in mentoring and supporting marginalized families.

Official reports reveal that P4 will initially be piloted in four villages. The program's key strategy involves excluding affluent households and targeting those who are genuinely in need. Families meeting certain criteria will be integrated into the 'Samruddhi Bandhanam' platform, fostering empowerment and financial inclusivity.

The state government is ambitious in its reach. It plans to onboard as many as five lakh families onto the platform by August, a move aimed at transforming the socioeconomic landscape and ensuring sustainable development for all strata of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025