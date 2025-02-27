Andhra Pradesh's Innovative Approach to Poverty Eradication

In a bid to tackle poverty head-on, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to roll out the Public Private People Partnership (P4) on Ugadi. This innovative initiative seeks to narrow the socio-economic gap by engaging affluent citizens in mentoring and supporting marginalized families.

Official reports reveal that P4 will initially be piloted in four villages. The program's key strategy involves excluding affluent households and targeting those who are genuinely in need. Families meeting certain criteria will be integrated into the 'Samruddhi Bandhanam' platform, fostering empowerment and financial inclusivity.

The state government is ambitious in its reach. It plans to onboard as many as five lakh families onto the platform by August, a move aimed at transforming the socioeconomic landscape and ensuring sustainable development for all strata of society.

