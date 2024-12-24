Unlocking the Secrets of Brain Aging: The Role of Blood Vessel Health
A study from Karolinska Institutet reveals how blood vessel health impacts brain aging. Through AI-based algorithms analyzing MRI scans of seniors, researchers link inflammation and high glucose levels to older-looking brains. Findings underscore healthy lifestyles as key to maintaining youthful brain appearance amid rising dementia cases globally.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has unveiled pivotal insights into how our blood vessel health significantly influences the pace of brain aging. The research identifies that inflammation and elevated glucose levels can lead to an older-looking brain, contrasting with healthier lifestyles linked to youthful brain appearances.
Faced with a globally aging population and rising dementia cases, researchers are keen to explore factors that can enhance the brain's resilience against pathological aging processes. Despite the development of new Alzheimer's medications, they may not be suitable for everyone suffering from dementia, necessitating further exploration into alternative protective measures.
The study utilized AI-based algorithms to analyze 739 MRI scans from cognitively healthy seniors. The findings demonstrated a crucial connection between diabetes, stroke, and cerebral small vessel disease with older brain appearances, while a consistent exercise regimen aligned with younger brain characteristics. The research suggests that maintaining stable blood glucose levels is essential for sustaining brain health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steering Clear of Alzheimer's: Taxi and Ambulance Drivers' Brain Health Advantage
Global Health Advancements: Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Treatment Gains Ground
Global Health Developments: From Alzheimer's Breakthroughs to Vaccine Policies
Unexpected Pathway: Gut Virus's Role in Alzheimer's Development Uncovered