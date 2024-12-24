Left Menu

Tigress at Mangaluru Zoo gives birth to two cubs

A 14-year-old tigress at Pilikula Biological Park here gave birth to two cubs recently, officials said on Tuesday.Both the mother and the cubs are reported to be in good health, they added.Rani gave birth to five healthy cubs in 2016 and three in 2021, officials said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old tigress at Pilikula Biological Park here gave birth to two cubs recently, officials said on Tuesday.

Both the mother and the cubs are reported to be in good health, they added.

Rani gave birth to five healthy cubs in 2016 and three in 2021, officials said. Rani was brought to Pilikula Biological Park under an animal exchange programme from Bannerghatta Biological Park, in exchange for a male tiger from Pilikula, according to officials. With the birth of the new cubs, the tiger population at Pilikula Zoo has risen to 10, including four males and four females. The gender of the newly born cubs will be determined after two months, according to Pilikula Biological Park director H Jayaprakash Bhandari.

