5 doctors suspended after pregnant woman's death in Rajouri

Five doctors of the Government Medical College GMC Rajouri were suspended following the death of a pregnant woman that sparked concerns about alleged medical negligence, officials said on Tuesday.Razim Akhter 35 of Badhaal Kotranka died at the GMC Rajouri on Sunday afternoon.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 00:50 IST
Five doctors of the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri were suspended following the death of a pregnant woman that sparked concerns about alleged medical negligence, officials said on Tuesday.

Razim Akhter (35) of Badhaal Kotranka died at the GMC Rajouri on Sunday afternoon. She was five-and-a-half months pregnant and had been admitted with complications. Initially treated at a hospital in Kandi, she was later referred to GMC Rajouri for specialised care.

Officials said that five doctors have been suspended and attached to the office of the Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital while two doctors and eight other staff members, including paramedics and support staff, have been issued show-cause notices.

The suspended doctors have been identified as Dr Veenu Bharti and Dr Neetu (Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology) Dr Shakir Ahmed Parray, Dr Shafkat Ulla, and Dr Anif Saleem Rather (Department of Casualty), the officials said.

These doctors were on night duty in the Emergency Ward when the woman was under treatment.

The show-cause notices were issued to two doctors -- one from the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology and another from the Department of Surgery -- along with eight other staff members. They have been directed to provide explanations to the Principal of GMC Rajouri regarding the alleged negligence, they added.

The incident has drawn criticism from political leaders. Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal Choudhary expressed concern over the woman's death, while former Rajouri MLA Choudhary Qamar Hussain held a press conference on Tuesday, demanding accountability.

Before she died, the woman had suffered a tragic loss, losing three of her children to a mysterious illness just last week.

The GMC Rajouri administration has assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

