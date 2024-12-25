Left Menu

Death toll climbs to 17 in Jaipur tanker fire incident

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 12:21 IST
Two more persons who suffered critical burn injuries in the tanker fire incident in Jaipur last Friday succumbed during treatment at SMS hospital here, taking the death toll to 17.

Sixteen others are undergoing treatment.

SMS hospital superintendent Sushil Bhati said on Wednesday that a man and a woman died in the wee hours.

''With two more deaths, a total of 17 persons have died so far,'' he said.

Bhati said that the condition of three of the injured is still critical.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno. Eleven persons had died on the day of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

