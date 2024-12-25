Death toll climbs to 18 in Jaipur tanker fire incident

The death toll in the tanker fire incident happened on last Friday here has risen to 18 with one more death at the SMS Hospital, an official said.

Earlier today, two people who suffered critical burn injuries succumbed during treatment while 15 others are undergoing treatment.

SMS Hospital Superintendent Sushil Bhati on Wednesday said that a man and two woman have died.

''With three more deaths, a total of 18 persons have died so far,'' he said, adding that the condition of two injured is still critical.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno.

Eleven persons had died on the day of the incident.

