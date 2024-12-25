Left Menu

Jackpot for Mega Millions surges past USD 1 billion after no numbers match on Christmas Eve drawing

Mega Millions tickets are USD 2 a piece. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays.I cant think of a better way to celebrate the holidays whether Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, or any other way people choose to celebrate the season than by helping fulfil the dreams that come with a prize like this and prizes that will be won at all levels of the game, Johnston said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:10 IST
Jackpot for Mega Millions surges past USD 1 billion after no numbers match on Christmas Eve drawing
  • Country:
  • United States

Hang onto those stocking-stuffer lottery tickets.

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed USD 1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Christmas Eve. That means the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is USD 1.15 billion, potentially the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

"We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday's drawing as holiday gifts, and what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a USD 1.15 billion jackpot," Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium said in a Wednesday statement.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, according to lottery officials.

Tickets for the game are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. Mega Millions tickets are USD 2 a piece. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays – whether Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, or any other way people choose to celebrate the season – than by helping fulfil the dreams that come with a prize like this and prizes that will be won at all levels of the game,'' Johnston said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024