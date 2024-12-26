Left Menu

Sip Smart: The Cancer-Fighting Brew

A review of studies suggests that drinking tea or coffee correlates with a lower risk of head and neck cancers. Caffeinated coffee shows more significant benefits, while excessive tea consumption might increase certain cancer risks. The findings highlight a need for further diverse, global research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:23 IST
Sip Smart: The Cancer-Fighting Brew
  • Country:
  • India

Consuming tea or coffee has been linked to a reduced risk of head and neck cancers, according to a new study. Published in the journal Cancer, the research examines the effects of regular coffee and tea consumption on the occurrence of cancers affecting the mouth, throat, and beyond.

The review highlights significant findings: drinking 3-4 cups of caffeinated coffee daily can decrease the risk of head and neck cancer by 17 percent and the risk of hypopharyngeal cancer by 41 percent. Meanwhile, a single cup of tea was associated with an overall 9 percent lower risk of head and neck cancers.

However, the researchers also noted a downside to excessive tea drinking, which may increase laryngeal cancer risk. These complex findings underline the need for more comprehensive studies to better understand the potential cancer-fighting benefits of these popular beverages across different populations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

