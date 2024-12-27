Heat Wave Health: Protecting Children in Scorching Conditions

In recent years, extreme heat has increasingly become a common phenomenon in Australia and worldwide, posing serious health risks, especially to children. A recent study in New South Wales highlighted a rise in emergency department visits during heatwave days, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and protective strategies.

Children are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke, primarily due to their physiological and behavioral attributes. With a larger skin surface area relative to their body mass, they lose fluids faster through sweating. Furthermore, younger children struggle with effective thermoregulation, exacerbating the risks during scorching conditions.

During heatwaves, infants and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are particularly at risk. Experts suggest measures such as sticking to shaded areas, ensuring proper hydration, and utilizing innovative cooling methods to mitigate these risks and safeguard children's health amid rising global temperatures.

