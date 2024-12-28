Left Menu

Global solidarity key to future pandemic preparedness, says UN chief

In a message commemorating Friday’s International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all nations to invest in resilience and equity to make a healthier and safer world for all.

“COVID-19 was a wake-up call to the world,” he stated, reflecting on the devastating human, economic and social toll of the pandemic.

“The crisis may have passed, but a harsh lesson remains: the world is woefully unprepared for the next pandemic,” he emphasised.

Resilient systems and equitable access

While recent outbreaks of mpox, cholera, polio, and Marburg virus serve as stark reminders of persistent threats, the Secretary-General emphasised the need for stronger, more inclusive health systems.

He underscored the need for bold investments in pandemic monitoring, detection and response, alongside Universal Health Coverage, as critical pillars of preparedness.

He said that equitable access to vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics is a moral imperative, underscoring the lessons learned during COVID-19 when disparities in healthcare access were striking.

A global approach to prevention

The Secretary-General also underscored the importance of the pandemic preparedness and response accord, which is under intergovernmental negotiations, to ensure the world works better, together, to prevent and contain future pandemics.

“Today, and every day, let’s commit to working together for a safer and healthier world for everyone, everywhere,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated this message, highlighting its ongoing collaboration with governments to strengthen emergency and epidemic preparedness systems.

In a statement, the UN health agency underscored the importance of the One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health sectors to mitigate epidemic risks.

 
 

