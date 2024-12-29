Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensive Triggers New Displacement in Gaza

Israeli forces have intensified their offensive in northern Gaza, leading to increased displacement in Beit Hanoun. The campaign targets Hamas militants, but has worsened humanitarian conditions. Key medical facilities have been impacted, and Israeli strikes have resulted in significant casualties. The crisis follows Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:00 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensive Triggers New Displacement in Gaza

In a significant development, Israeli forces have ramped up their offensive in northern Gaza, ordering the evacuation of residents in Beit Hanoun amid continuing rocket fire from the area. This directive has sparked a fresh wave of displacement, with the final number of those affected still unknown.

Israel's ongoing campaign, now spanning almost three months, aims at dismantling Hamas militant operations. However, both Palestinian and UN agencies indicate that such forced evacuations are exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Much of the northern region, including towns like Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya, have been emptied, leading to speculations about the future establishment of a buffer zone by Israel.

The incursion's effects extend to healthcare, as the Kamal Adwan hospital, a critical medical center, was rendered inoperative after a raid. Subsequent Israeli strikes have also targeted hospitals, leading to multiple casualties. The conflict traces back to an October 2023 assault by Hamas on southern Israel. The ongoing strife underscores the region's escalating tensions and mounting humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024