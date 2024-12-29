Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensive Triggers New Displacement in Gaza

In a significant development, Israeli forces have ramped up their offensive in northern Gaza, ordering the evacuation of residents in Beit Hanoun amid continuing rocket fire from the area. This directive has sparked a fresh wave of displacement, with the final number of those affected still unknown.

Israel's ongoing campaign, now spanning almost three months, aims at dismantling Hamas militant operations. However, both Palestinian and UN agencies indicate that such forced evacuations are exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Much of the northern region, including towns like Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya, have been emptied, leading to speculations about the future establishment of a buffer zone by Israel.

The incursion's effects extend to healthcare, as the Kamal Adwan hospital, a critical medical center, was rendered inoperative after a raid. Subsequent Israeli strikes have also targeted hospitals, leading to multiple casualties. The conflict traces back to an October 2023 assault by Hamas on southern Israel. The ongoing strife underscores the region's escalating tensions and mounting humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)