Catastrophic Forest Fire Forces Mass Evacuations in Ofunato

A fierce forest fire in Ofunato, northeastern Japan, has destroyed homes and prompted evacuations of hundreds of residents. Over 2,100 hectares have burned since the fire's onset. A man was found dead, with authorities investigating whether it was related to the blaze. Japan faces its driest winter since 1946.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fierce forest fire raging in the northeastern coastal city of Ofunato, Japan, has led to significant damage and prompted mass evacuations. The blaze, which ignited on Wednesday, has ravaged 2,100 hectares of forest, resulting in the destruction of dozens of homes.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the inferno has forced over 1,200 residents to seek shelter as more than 84 homes have suffered damage. Responding swiftly, the government deployed upwards of 2,000 troops and firefighters from across the nation to tackle the fire that has now subsided in some areas.

Tragedy struck when a man was found dead on a road, with investigations underway to determine if his death was linked to the ongoing disaster. The Japan Meteorological Agency reports that this region is experiencing its driest winter since it began record-keeping in 1946.

(With inputs from agencies.)

