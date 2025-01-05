US Health Initiatives: Bird Flu Funds and Alcohol Cancer Warnings Tackle Emerging Threats

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a $306 million investment to bolster bird flu monitoring amid its spread among dairy herds and farm workers. This comes after a severe human case was reported in Louisiana, highlighting the virus's growing threat.

In an advisory issued Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy emphasized the cancer risks associated with alcoholic drinks, urging the inclusion of warning labels. The advisory coincides with trends among younger Americans opting for mocktails and juices over alcohol.

California's new health initiative targets ultra-processed foods and synthetic food dyes. Meanwhile, the US Justice Department criticized Oklahoma for violating federal law in mental health treatment, further spotlighting the need for systemic health improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)