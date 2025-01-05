US Health Initiatives: Bird Flu Funds and Alcohol Cancer Warnings Tackle Emerging Threats
The U.S. is tackling health challenges with $306 million funding for bird flu monitoring and urging cancer risk warnings on alcoholic drinks. A new California initiative targets ultra-processed foods, while Oklahoma faces scrutiny for mental health treatment. Advancements in identifying asthma subtypes could improve care.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a $306 million investment to bolster bird flu monitoring amid its spread among dairy herds and farm workers. This comes after a severe human case was reported in Louisiana, highlighting the virus's growing threat.
In an advisory issued Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy emphasized the cancer risks associated with alcoholic drinks, urging the inclusion of warning labels. The advisory coincides with trends among younger Americans opting for mocktails and juices over alcohol.
California's new health initiative targets ultra-processed foods and synthetic food dyes. Meanwhile, the US Justice Department criticized Oklahoma for violating federal law in mental health treatment, further spotlighting the need for systemic health improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Support: A Mental Health Initiative in Rural Norfolk
Padmini Kolhapure Praises 'Mali': A Cinematic Journey through Environment and Mental Health
Fill up non-official members posts in mental health authority: HC to Delhi govt
Equitable Mental Health Care in South-East Asia: WHO's Vision for a Healthier Future
Compassion as a Norm: Building a Society Championing Mental Health Rights