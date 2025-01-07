Uncertainty Lingers in Wall Street as Economic Data Rattles Tech Stocks
Wall Street's main indexes fell as positive economic data heightened uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Technology stocks were particularly affected, with Nvidia dropping notably. The week’s focus includes the non-farm payroll data and Fed's December meeting minutes, impacting investors' expectations for rate cuts.
Wall Street's major indexes saw a downturn on Tuesday, primarily driven by a decline in technology stocks. This dip follows a wave of positive economic data, which has stirred investor uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve's strategy for monetary policy easing this year.
The Labor Department announced that job openings in November hit 8.098 million, surpassing expectations of 7.7 million. Additionally, an ISM survey reported that December's services activity index remained in expansion territory at 54.1, above the forecasts.
The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all witnessed declines by mid-morning. Financials, real estate, and tech stocks showed sensitivity to interest rate changes, with Nvidia notably losing 2.6%. The week continues with focus on the non-farm payrolls data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
