Hidden Connection: Hearing Loss as an Early Signal for Parkinson's

A new study reveals that age-related hearing impairment could elevate the risk of Parkinson's disease by up to 57%, potentially acting as an early warning sign for the neurodegenerative disorder.

Published in the journal Parkinsonism and Related Disorders, the research by a team from Lancaster University is groundbreaking in exploring the relationship between hearing loss and Parkinson's disease. The study suggests that low dopamine levels, found in individuals with hearing loss, may play a role in Parkinson's development.

Analysis from the UK Biobank dataset, involving nearly 1.6 lakh participants, indicates a 57% increase in Parkinson's risk for every 10 dB increase in hearing impairment. The research underscores the importance of addressing auditory function in Parkinson's diagnosis and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)