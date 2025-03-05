North Korea's Aerial Advancements: The IL-76 Early Warning Aircraft

Recent satellite images indicate that North Korea is on the brink of completing its first airborne early warning aircraft, equipped with a large radome on an Ilyushin IL-76, which may boost its military surveillance capabilities.

The country's missile and nuclear programs significantly threaten regional security, yet North Korea's aerial monitoring technology lags behind global standards. The development of such aircraft, reportedly influenced by Chinese designs, could shift regional military dynamics.

Expert Jung Chang Wook highlighted that having a fleet of at least four such aircraft would allow North Korea 24-hour surveillance capabilities over South Korea, improving its military operational efficiency.

