Marburg Virus Outbreak Confirmed in Tanzania: A Public Health Alert
Tanzania's president announced a confirmed Marburg virus case in the northern region, a disease fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment. WHO initially reported a suspected outbreak, which Tanzanian officials disputed. Symptoms resemble Ebola, with no vaccine or treatment available.
On Monday, Tanzania's President declared that a sample from northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly contagious and potentially fatal virus.
The announcement was made in Dar es Salaam, in the presence of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The WHO initially reported a suspected outbreak on January 14, claiming eight fatalities in Tanzania's Kagera region. Tanzanian officials later disputed these claims, noting initial negative test results.
President Samia Suluhu confirmed that subsequent tests identified a Marburg virus case while 25 other samples returned negative. The virus, similar to Ebola, originates in fruit bats and spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces. With symptoms like fever and extreme blood loss, Marburg remains untreatable due to the lack of an authorized vaccine or treatment.
