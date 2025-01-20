Left Menu

Marburg Virus Outbreak Confirmed in Tanzania: A Public Health Alert

Tanzania's president announced a confirmed Marburg virus case in the northern region, a disease fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment. WHO initially reported a suspected outbreak, which Tanzanian officials disputed. Symptoms resemble Ebola, with no vaccine or treatment available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arusha | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:57 IST
Marburg Virus Outbreak Confirmed in Tanzania: A Public Health Alert
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

On Monday, Tanzania's President declared that a sample from northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly contagious and potentially fatal virus.

The announcement was made in Dar es Salaam, in the presence of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The WHO initially reported a suspected outbreak on January 14, claiming eight fatalities in Tanzania's Kagera region. Tanzanian officials later disputed these claims, noting initial negative test results.

President Samia Suluhu confirmed that subsequent tests identified a Marburg virus case while 25 other samples returned negative. The virus, similar to Ebola, originates in fruit bats and spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces. With symptoms like fever and extreme blood loss, Marburg remains untreatable due to the lack of an authorized vaccine or treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025