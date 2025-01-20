Marburg Virus Outbreak Confirmed in Tanzania: A Public Health Alert

On Monday, Tanzania's President declared that a sample from northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly contagious and potentially fatal virus.

The announcement was made in Dar es Salaam, in the presence of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The WHO initially reported a suspected outbreak on January 14, claiming eight fatalities in Tanzania's Kagera region. Tanzanian officials later disputed these claims, noting initial negative test results.

President Samia Suluhu confirmed that subsequent tests identified a Marburg virus case while 25 other samples returned negative. The virus, similar to Ebola, originates in fruit bats and spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces. With symptoms like fever and extreme blood loss, Marburg remains untreatable due to the lack of an authorized vaccine or treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)