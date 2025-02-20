Gaza's Polio Immunization Drive: A Fight Against Outbreak
The World Health Organization and UNICEF have initiated a polio outbreak response in Gaza, launching a vaccination campaign for over 591,000 children under 10 from February 22-26, 2025. The initiative follows the detection of poliovirus in Gaza's wastewater, aiming to curb its spread amidst challenging sanitation conditions.
In response to an alarming outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are spearheading a large-scale immunization campaign in Gaza. Spanning from February 22 to 26, 2025, the initiative is set to administer the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) to over 591,000 children below the age of 10.
The urgency of the campaign stems from the recent identification of poliovirus in Gaza's wastewater samples, a clear indication of its continued environmental circulation. This situation poses a grave risk to the region's children, especially compounded by Gaza's substandard sanitation infrastructure, crowding, and fluid population movements.
Led by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the campaign has the backing of WHO, UNICEF, and other key organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). An additional vaccination round is anticipated for April, aiming to bridge immunity gaps and eradicate the outbreak.
