Unlocking $400 Billion: The Global Impact of Closing Women's Health Gaps

The World Economic Forum's latest report indicates that closing the women's health gap could enhance global GDP by USD 400 billion annually by 2040. A new Women's Health Impact Tracking platform was launched to address disparities. The report suggests targeted action on critical health conditions could significantly improve women's wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:01 IST
The World Economic Forum, at its annual meeting, announced new research showing that addressing the women's health gap could boost global GDP by USD 400 billion annually by 2040. This call to action emphasizes the economic importance of women's health worldwide.

To facilitate progress, the Forum launched the Women's Health Impact Tracking platform, a tool aimed at monitoring and closing health disparities affecting millions of women. This initiative comes in partnership with the McKinsey Health Institute, as elucidated in their joint report on the subject.

The blueprint identifies nine health conditions needing immediate attention and outlines five strategic actions for stakeholders, highlighting the need for focused research and improved healthcare tailored to women. The Forum advocates for urgent collaboration between governments, the private sector, and civil society to ensure comprehensive health equity for women globally.

