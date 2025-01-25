Left Menu

Fear and Citizenship: The Rise of Preterm Deliveries Among Immigrants

Rising fears over potential changes to US birthright citizenship laws are leading immigrant families to opt for preterm deliveries, posing serious health risks to mothers and infants. Health experts and activists warn that these decisions, driven by societal and economic pressures, compromise long-term maternal and neonatal well-being.

Updated: 25-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:00 IST
Migrants in Del Rio, Texas. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Health experts and activists are sounding the alarm over a disturbing rise in preterm deliveries among immigrant families, driven by anxiety about changes to US birthright citizenship laws.

Media reports indicate that some families are choosing early cesarean sections ahead of a potential policy shift on February 20, endangering both maternal and neonatal health.

Experts emphasize the need for informed policy interventions to avoid such drastic and risky actions.

