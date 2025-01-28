Crossing Borders for Care: Haitian Mothers Seek Refuge from Violence
Haitian mothers are seeking healthcare in the Dominican Republic amidst spiraling violence and a collapsing healthcare system in Haiti. Despite escalating deportations and lack of citizenship for children born to Haitian parents, families are risking everything to ensure safe births.
In the face of escalating violence in Haiti, many Haitian mothers are crossing into the Dominican Republic to seek medical care, despite stringent deportation policies.
Separated by more than just a physical border, the two nations on Hispaniola island contend with long-standing tensions and major socioeconomic disparities.
As more Haitians flee, the Dominican Republic grapples with its own challenges, leading to political criticisms and difficult choices on healthcare access for migrants.
