Controversy Surrounds U.S. Deportation of Migrants to Panama's Darien Jungle

In a significant move, a group of migrants deported from the United States have been relocated from a hotel in Panama City to the remote Darien jungle region of Panama. This relocation is part of a broader agreement between Panama and the United States aimed at managing the deportation of non-Panamanian migrants from U.S. soil.

Panama City offered temporary refuge to 299 migrants, supported financially by the U.N. and under the protection of local authorities. The migrants, hailing from ten diverse countries including Afghanistan, China, and Iran, were relocated as part of an existing deal between U.S. and Panamanian officials. However, this arrangement has drawn criticism from human rights groups over concerns regarding the treatment and safety of the migrants.

Citing safety fears in their countries of origin, some migrants such as a Muslim family represented by lawyer Susana Sabalza, are seeking asylum in Panama or other alternative countries. Panama's government remains tight-lipped while the situation unfolds, as security concerns and diplomatic tensions continue to shape the migration narrative in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)