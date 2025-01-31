Left Menu

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra Spark Health Concerns

A surge in suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has been reported in Pune and nearby districts in Maharashtra, with numbers reaching 130. Two deaths have been linked to the disorder. The probable cause of the outbreak is contaminated water, with specific emphasis on Campylobacter jejuni bacteria.

Updated: 31-01-2025 08:54 IST
Health officials in Maharashtra have reported an alarming rise in suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune and surrounding districts, with 130 cases recorded.

To date, the disorder is suspected in the deaths of a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur. Three new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday.

The outbreak is believed to be linked to contaminated water, specifically the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to demand swift action from health officials.

