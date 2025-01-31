Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra Spark Health Concerns

Health officials in Maharashtra have reported an alarming rise in suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune and surrounding districts, with 130 cases recorded.

To date, the disorder is suspected in the deaths of a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur. Three new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday.

The outbreak is believed to be linked to contaminated water, specifically the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to demand swift action from health officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)