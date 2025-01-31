Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra Spark Health Concerns
A surge in suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has been reported in Pune and nearby districts in Maharashtra, with numbers reaching 130. Two deaths have been linked to the disorder. The probable cause of the outbreak is contaminated water, with specific emphasis on Campylobacter jejuni bacteria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 08:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Health officials in Maharashtra have reported an alarming rise in suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune and surrounding districts, with 130 cases recorded.
To date, the disorder is suspected in the deaths of a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur. Three new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday.
The outbreak is believed to be linked to contaminated water, specifically the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to demand swift action from health officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra guardian ministers announced; deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets responsibility of Beed district along with Pune.
Ajit Pawar's Vision for a Clean Image NCP
NCP's New Path: Unity Under Ajit Pawar's Leadership
Ajit Pawar Advocates Responsible Journalism
Power Dynamics Unfold: Ajit Pawar's Strategic Moves at VSI Meeting