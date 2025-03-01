Left Menu

Suspicion Over Contaminated Water in Congo Crisis

Authorities suspect a contaminated water source may be behind over 60 deaths and 1,000 illnesses in Congo's Equateur province. A mix of high malaria rates and symptoms possibly linked to poisoned water complicates the investigation. WHO remains determined to uncover the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basankusu | Updated: 01-03-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 04:21 IST
Suspicion Over Contaminated Water in Congo Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Authorities suspect contamination of a water source in northwestern Congo may be responsible for over 60 deaths and more than 1,000 illnesses, according to the World Health Organisation. However, officials caution that conclusions are premature.

Since January, severe symptoms have emerged in five villages in Equateur province, where high malaria rates complicate diagnosis. WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, noted strong suspicion of water poisoning. Yet, no clarification was provided on whether it was accidental, negligent, or deliberate, nor was the affected village identified.

Initial symptoms surfaced in Boloko village after three children consumed a bat and died swiftly. Bomate village in Basankusu health zone bore the brunt with the majority of cases and fatalities. Regional fear has grown, with some residents fleeing. WHO confirms hundreds tested positive for malaria, as access to remote areas hampers medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025