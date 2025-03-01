Suspicion Over Contaminated Water in Congo Crisis
Authorities suspect a contaminated water source may be behind over 60 deaths and 1,000 illnesses in Congo's Equateur province. A mix of high malaria rates and symptoms possibly linked to poisoned water complicates the investigation. WHO remains determined to uncover the exact cause.
Authorities suspect contamination of a water source in northwestern Congo may be responsible for over 60 deaths and more than 1,000 illnesses, according to the World Health Organisation. However, officials caution that conclusions are premature.
Since January, severe symptoms have emerged in five villages in Equateur province, where high malaria rates complicate diagnosis. WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, noted strong suspicion of water poisoning. Yet, no clarification was provided on whether it was accidental, negligent, or deliberate, nor was the affected village identified.
Initial symptoms surfaced in Boloko village after three children consumed a bat and died swiftly. Bomate village in Basankusu health zone bore the brunt with the majority of cases and fatalities. Regional fear has grown, with some residents fleeing. WHO confirms hundreds tested positive for malaria, as access to remote areas hampers medical intervention.
