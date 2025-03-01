Suspicion Over Contaminated Water in Congo Crisis

Authorities suspect contamination of a water source in northwestern Congo may be responsible for over 60 deaths and more than 1,000 illnesses, according to the World Health Organisation. However, officials caution that conclusions are premature.

Since January, severe symptoms have emerged in five villages in Equateur province, where high malaria rates complicate diagnosis. WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, noted strong suspicion of water poisoning. Yet, no clarification was provided on whether it was accidental, negligent, or deliberate, nor was the affected village identified.

Initial symptoms surfaced in Boloko village after three children consumed a bat and died swiftly. Bomate village in Basankusu health zone bore the brunt with the majority of cases and fatalities. Regional fear has grown, with some residents fleeing. WHO confirms hundreds tested positive for malaria, as access to remote areas hampers medical intervention.

