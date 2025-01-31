Advancing Palliative Care: Global Conference Unites Experts

The 32nd International Conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care began on Friday at AIIMS in Jammu.

Inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the event will see over 800 delegates discuss palliative care advancements for enhancing the lives of terminally ill patients.

Sinha urged the collaboration of the private sector and suggested strategic frameworks and SOPs to better serve individuals with life-threatening diseases and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)