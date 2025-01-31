Advancing Palliative Care: Global Conference Unites Experts
The 32nd International Conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care, held at AIIMS, aims to advance innovations in palliative care. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized updating SOPs, bridging urban-rural healthcare gaps, and fostering partnerships to improve quality of life for terminally ill patients.
The 32nd International Conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care began on Friday at AIIMS in Jammu.
Inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the event will see over 800 delegates discuss palliative care advancements for enhancing the lives of terminally ill patients.
Sinha urged the collaboration of the private sector and suggested strategic frameworks and SOPs to better serve individuals with life-threatening diseases and their families.
