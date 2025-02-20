Uttar Pradesh's Healthcare Revolution: A 2025 Vision

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, presenting the 2025 Budget on Thursday, emphasized the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh's healthcare sector. Once labeled 'BIMARU,' the state now leads in medical services, thanks to significant advancements under the Yogi government's tenure.

Khanna highlighted the state's adept management of the Covid-19 pandemic and its expanded healthcare infrastructure. Notably, Uttar Pradesh now boasts 80 medical colleges, two AIIMS, and renowned institutions like IMS-BHU and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The budget outlines a substantial investment of Rs 2,066 crore for creating 1,500 new medical seats by 2025-26, with the addition of autonomous medical colleges and new PPP model institutions. The state's healthcare initiatives include the widespread issuance of Ayushman cards and the establishment of 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.'

(With inputs from agencies.)