Uttar Pradesh's Healthcare Revolution: A 2025 Vision
In the 2025 Budget, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna spotlighted Uttar Pradesh's elevation as a leader in medical services, overcoming its 'BIMARU' status with effective pandemic management and expanded healthcare facilities. New medical colleges, enhanced services, and ambitious infrastructure projects mark their continued commitment to healthcare transformation.
Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, presenting the 2025 Budget on Thursday, emphasized the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh's healthcare sector. Once labeled 'BIMARU,' the state now leads in medical services, thanks to significant advancements under the Yogi government's tenure.
Khanna highlighted the state's adept management of the Covid-19 pandemic and its expanded healthcare infrastructure. Notably, Uttar Pradesh now boasts 80 medical colleges, two AIIMS, and renowned institutions like IMS-BHU and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.
The budget outlines a substantial investment of Rs 2,066 crore for creating 1,500 new medical seats by 2025-26, with the addition of autonomous medical colleges and new PPP model institutions. The state's healthcare initiatives include the widespread issuance of Ayushman cards and the establishment of 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.'
