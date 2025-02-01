Government Unveils Ambitious Healthcare and Education Expansion Plans

In a significant announcement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the government will set up daycare cancer centers across all district hospitals over the next three years. These centers aim to provide accessible cancer treatment, with 200 expected to be operational by 2025-26.

Presenting the 2025-26 Union Budget, Sitharaman highlighted several healthcare initiatives, including expansion of the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to cover gig workers, potentially benefiting nearly 10 million individuals. This move underscores the government's commitment to inclusivity in healthcare.

On the education front, Sitharaman discussed plans to increase medical education capacity. The target is to add 10,000 more seats next year, in a larger aim to introduce 75,000 new seats over five years. Additionally, the enhancement of broadband connectivity in government-run secondary schools and primary healthcare centers was announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)