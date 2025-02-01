Left Menu

Government Unveils Ambitious Healthcare and Education Expansion Plans

The Indian government plans to establish daycare cancer centers in district hospitals within three years, with 200 slated for 2025-26. Healthcare for gig workers under PM-JAY, adding 10,000 seats in medical colleges, and enhancing broadband in schools and health centers are key initiatives announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:37 IST
Government Unveils Ambitious Healthcare and Education Expansion Plans
FM Sithraman (Photo/ Sansad Tv) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the government will set up daycare cancer centers across all district hospitals over the next three years. These centers aim to provide accessible cancer treatment, with 200 expected to be operational by 2025-26.

Presenting the 2025-26 Union Budget, Sitharaman highlighted several healthcare initiatives, including expansion of the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to cover gig workers, potentially benefiting nearly 10 million individuals. This move underscores the government's commitment to inclusivity in healthcare.

On the education front, Sitharaman discussed plans to increase medical education capacity. The target is to add 10,000 more seats next year, in a larger aim to introduce 75,000 new seats over five years. Additionally, the enhancement of broadband connectivity in government-run secondary schools and primary healthcare centers was announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025