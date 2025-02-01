Left Menu

India's Health Budget Boost: A Step Towards Universal Care?

The Union Health Ministry's budget has increased by 11% for 2025-2026, with Rs 99,858.56 crore allocated. Key initiatives include daycare cancer centers, medical college seats expansion, customs duty exemption for lifesaving drugs, and healthcare for gig workers. AYUSH budget rose by 14.15%, promoting medical tourism through 'Heal in India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:07 IST
India's Health Budget Boost: A Step Towards Universal Care?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has received a significant budget boost for 2025-2026, totaling Rs 99,858.56 crore, marking an 11% increase from the previous fiscal year. Key highlights include the establishment of daycare cancer centers at all district hospitals, with 200 centers planned for the upcoming fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget presentation, announced an addition of 10,000 medical college seats next year, aiming for 75,000 over five years. The government has also fully exempted 36 lifesaving drugs from basic customs duty, benefiting patients with cancer, rare diseases, and chronic illnesses.

Gig workers will soon gain access to healthcare facilities under PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, impacting nearly 1 crore workers. Furthermore, India's medical tourism and 'Heal in India' initiatives are set for enhancement through private sector partnerships and relaxed visa norms, amid a 14.15% increase in the AYUSH ministry's budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025