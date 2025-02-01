India's Health Budget Boost: A Step Towards Universal Care?

The Union Health Ministry has received a significant budget boost for 2025-2026, totaling Rs 99,858.56 crore, marking an 11% increase from the previous fiscal year. Key highlights include the establishment of daycare cancer centers at all district hospitals, with 200 centers planned for the upcoming fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget presentation, announced an addition of 10,000 medical college seats next year, aiming for 75,000 over five years. The government has also fully exempted 36 lifesaving drugs from basic customs duty, benefiting patients with cancer, rare diseases, and chronic illnesses.

Gig workers will soon gain access to healthcare facilities under PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, impacting nearly 1 crore workers. Furthermore, India's medical tourism and 'Heal in India' initiatives are set for enhancement through private sector partnerships and relaxed visa norms, amid a 14.15% increase in the AYUSH ministry's budget.

