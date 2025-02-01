Revolutionizing Cancer Care: New Daycare Centers and Duty-Free Lifesaving Drugs

The recent announcement by India's Central government to set up daycare cancer centers in district hospitals has been applauded by health experts as a significant step toward making cancer treatment more affordable and accessible. Scheduled to be implemented within the next three years, this initiative particularly aims to aid economically disadvantaged groups.

In addition to enhancing healthcare infrastructure, the government has decided to fully exempt 36 essential drugs used in treating cancer and other rare and chronic diseases from the basic customs duty. This exemption is expected to bring down the costs significantly, easing financial burdens on patients and families.

Experts also highlighted the wider implications, such as improved digital health services in rural areas facilitated by expanding broadband connectivity. This development, along with the increase in medical seats, reflects a concerted effort to strengthen healthcare provision and accessibility across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)