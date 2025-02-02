Left Menu

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and More: A Tumultuous Week in Health News

Recent health news includes Pfizer settling a lawsuit about a diversity fellowship, a New York doctor indicted for prescribing abortion pills in Louisiana, AstraZeneca canceling UK investment, Mesera's successful Nasdaq debut, and ongoing health challenges in Gaza. Additionally, the US government weighs financial claims against J&J for cancer treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 02:28 IST
This week in health news, Pfizer has resolved a lawsuit challenging its diversity fellowship program. The program, initially aimed at supporting Black, Latino, and Native American leadership in the company, faced legal challenges led by the Do No Harm advocacy group. Changes have been implemented in response to the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca halted a 450 million-pound investment in a UK vaccine manufacturing plant due to reduced government backing amidst efforts to boost economic growth. The move reflects the complexities of pharmaceutical investments.

Further, Mesera saw a remarkable 42% surge in its Nasdaq debut, underscoring the strong investor interest in biotech firms developing innovative treatments. This trend continues to shape the financial dynamics within the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

