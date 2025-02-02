Left Menu

Revival of Haffkine Institute: Maharashtra's Plan for Global Health Leadership

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal announced plans to revive the Haffkine Institute for Public Health, which has struggled financially since 2018. The institute aims to enhance its role in global disease control through new research and a BSL-3 facility, aligning with the government's broader healthcare strategy.

Updated: 02-02-2025 15:31 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal unveiled a comprehensive plan on Sunday to resuscitate the financially struggling Haffkine Institute for Public Health. Renowned for its healthcare products exported to 45 countries, the institute's operations have dwindled in recent years.

Zirwal, who oversees the food and drug administration, emphasized the government's dedication to revitalizing the institution, citing an upcoming meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to devise long-term solutions. The restructuring, with a six-month target, will encompass financial adjustments and pioneering research initiatives.

Key to the revival is the establishment of a Biosafety Level-3 facility, a critical step for UNICEF vaccine production approval, which will enable the manufacture of N-OPV vaccines. Enhancing the institute underpins the state's broader healthcare agenda, aiming for sustainable growth while continuing its public health contributions.

