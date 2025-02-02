Uganda Rushes to Deploy Trial Ebola Vaccine Amidst Outbreak in Kampala

In a race against time, Ugandan health officials are preparing to deploy a trial vaccine following an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala. The vaccine targets the Sudan strain of the virus, with over 2,000 doses ready for deployment, according to Uganda Virus Research Institute's executive director, Pontiano Kaleebu.

The World Health Organization has pledged support through regulatory procedures and access to 2,160 doses of the candidate vaccine. Researchers are in the field to work alongside surveillance teams while approvals are awaited, aiming to assess the vaccine's safety and efficacy before usage.

Uganda's history with epidemic diseases underscores the urgency. Kampala's mobility presents challenges, as does the fact that Ebola, spread through bodily fluids, may have originated from contact with infected animals. Despite past efforts, there are still no licensed vaccines for the Sudan strain.

