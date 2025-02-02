Left Menu

Uganda Rushes to Deploy Trial Ebola Vaccine Amidst Outbreak in Kampala

Uganda is mobilizing efforts to launch a trial vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola in response to a recent outbreak in Kampala. Health officials are expediting vaccine protocols while the World Health Organization supports with 2,160 doses. No vaccines are approved for this Ebola strain yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:46 IST
Uganda Rushes to Deploy Trial Ebola Vaccine Amidst Outbreak in Kampala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a race against time, Ugandan health officials are preparing to deploy a trial vaccine following an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala. The vaccine targets the Sudan strain of the virus, with over 2,000 doses ready for deployment, according to Uganda Virus Research Institute's executive director, Pontiano Kaleebu.

The World Health Organization has pledged support through regulatory procedures and access to 2,160 doses of the candidate vaccine. Researchers are in the field to work alongside surveillance teams while approvals are awaited, aiming to assess the vaccine's safety and efficacy before usage.

Uganda's history with epidemic diseases underscores the urgency. Kampala's mobility presents challenges, as does the fact that Ebola, spread through bodily fluids, may have originated from contact with infected animals. Despite past efforts, there are still no licensed vaccines for the Sudan strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025