The Double-Edged Sword of Dating Apps: Love and Mental Health

Dating apps, employed by approximately 350 million users globally, are connected to annual earnings exceeding USD 5 billion. However, new research links them to negative impacts on body image, mental health, and wellbeing. These studies highlight issues like body dissatisfaction, anxiety, and depression among users due to the apps' image-centric nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:26 IST
Recent studies reveal a concerning correlation between the use of dating apps and the deterioration of body image and mental health. Researchers found that the image-heavy nature of these apps may lead users to prioritize physical appearance over personal attributes, potentially causing self-objectification and body dissatisfaction.

Furthermore, rejections, both implicit and explicit, commonplace on dating apps, can negatively affect self-esteem, leading to symptoms of depression and anxiety. These detrimental effects are especially prevalent in Western countries, where most of the research has been conducted.

Experts suggest app developers should minimize photo prominence and enhance the moderation of harmful behaviors. Users are advised to maintain healthy interactions, select profile photos reflecting true personality over appearance, and take breaks as needed to alleviate stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

