Tech-Driven Initiative Paving the Way for a Disease-Free India

Aiming for a 'Bimari Mukt Bharat' or disease-free India is crucial for achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Dr Swapna Verma, a social activist and entrepreneur, leads a project to bring tech-enabled diagnostic services to rural and tribal communities, making healthcare more accessible.

Dr Verma was among the 10 individuals recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue-2025. Originating from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, she founded the Madhurima Sewa Sanskar Sansthan, and unveiled her flagship 'Heal Rural India' project to the prime minister at the National Youth Festival.

The initiative is not just about health camps but also aims to create a 'healing camp' environment by promoting awareness and screening. This proactive approach to public health management is intended to improve the quality of life and economic productivity by reducing healthcare burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)