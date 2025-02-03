IIT Madras Unveils Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas for Revolutionary Breast Cancer Insights

In a significant stride towards combating breast cancer, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has introduced the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas. Announced ahead of World Cancer Day, this pioneering initiative seeks to pinpoint specific biomarkers related to breast cancer within India, promising early detection and the identification of new drug targets for tailored treatments.

Launched in 2020, this genome program has successfully completed whole exome sequencing of 960 samples from 480 breast cancer patients nationwide. IIT Madras has made this comprehensive database accessible to researchers and clinicians at bcga.iitm.ac.in, promoting collaboration on both national and international fronts.

At the unveiling, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, emphasized the atlas's potential, highlighting the collection of over 1,000 samples from 500 patients. The data reveals DNA changes specific to breast cancer across different Indian regions, helping customize treatment strategies. 'Our belief is that mutations vary by region and require distinct medicines,' Prof. Kamakoti noted. The project aims to facilitate early mutation detection as part of routine health checkups, potentially preventing cancer before it becomes detectable through conventional means.

Sridhar Sivasubbu, Chief Diagnostics and Research Officer, underscored the atlas's role as a preliminary diagnostic tool, paving the way for affordable diagnostic kits despite the challenges of widespread genome testing. Referring to cost-effective solutions reminiscent of the pandemic's testing innovations, Sivasubbu expressed optimism about developing less expensive mass screening methods.

