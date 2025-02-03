Apollo Hospitals Launches Heart Valve Clinic: A New Era in Cardiac Care

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has inaugurated its Heart Valve Clinic, a state-of-the-art facility offering specialized care for heart valve disorders. The clinic integrates advanced technology with a team of renowned specialists, promoting personalized treatment solutions.

With a portfolio of services including advanced imaging and minimally invasive procedures, the clinic employs innovative methods such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and robotic cardiac surgery to address complex heart conditions.

Senior Consultant Dr. Gautam Naik highlights the clinic's unique multi-disciplinary approach, which ensures precise treatments and outstanding outcomes. Notable cases underline the clinic's success and its status as a 'center of excellence' in cardiac care.

