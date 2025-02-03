Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Launches Heart Valve Clinic: A New Era in Cardiac Care

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has launched a Heart Valve Clinic, offering advanced care for heart valve disorders. The clinic boasts cutting-edge technology and a multidisciplinary team for personalized treatments. Innovative procedures like TAVR and robotic surgery enhance precision and outcomes, establishing it as a leader in cardiac care excellence.

  • Country:
  • India

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has inaugurated its Heart Valve Clinic, a state-of-the-art facility offering specialized care for heart valve disorders. The clinic integrates advanced technology with a team of renowned specialists, promoting personalized treatment solutions.

With a portfolio of services including advanced imaging and minimally invasive procedures, the clinic employs innovative methods such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and robotic cardiac surgery to address complex heart conditions.

Senior Consultant Dr. Gautam Naik highlights the clinic's unique multi-disciplinary approach, which ensures precise treatments and outstanding outcomes. Notable cases underline the clinic's success and its status as a 'center of excellence' in cardiac care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

