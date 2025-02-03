Mass Wedding Food Poisoning Incident in Udaipur: The Aftermath

In Udaipur, Rajasthan, a mass wedding turned sour after approximately 196 attendees fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, officials reported Monday.

Guests experienced vomiting and diarrhea following the consumption of khichdi and sweets at the event held at Oswal Bhawan. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ragini Agarwal, all affected individuals received treatment and were subsequently discharged, including a 15-year-old girl initially placed in intensive care.

The Food Department is conducting tests on collected food samples to identify the source of contamination. Initial investigations suggest those who consumed sweets and Raab showed symptoms. No legal action has been taken yet, as authorities continue inquiries with event organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)