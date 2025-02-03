Left Menu

Mass Wedding Food Poisoning Incident in Udaipur: The Aftermath

Nearly 200 people suffered from food poisoning at a mass wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after consuming khichdi and sweets. Most were women and children with weak immunity. All recovered after treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause, with food samples collected for testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:01 IST
Mass Wedding Food Poisoning Incident in Udaipur: The Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Udaipur, Rajasthan, a mass wedding turned sour after approximately 196 attendees fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, officials reported Monday.

Guests experienced vomiting and diarrhea following the consumption of khichdi and sweets at the event held at Oswal Bhawan. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ragini Agarwal, all affected individuals received treatment and were subsequently discharged, including a 15-year-old girl initially placed in intensive care.

The Food Department is conducting tests on collected food samples to identify the source of contamination. Initial investigations suggest those who consumed sweets and Raab showed symptoms. No legal action has been taken yet, as authorities continue inquiries with event organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025