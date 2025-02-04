Left Menu

Uganda Begins Pioneering Vaccine Trial Amid Ebola Outbreak

Ugandan health authorities have initiated a clinical trial for a vaccine targeting the Sudan strain of Ebola, following a recent fatal outbreak. The trial aims to assess the vaccine's efficacy as health workers and affected individuals are prioritized. This marks a critical effort in combating viral infections in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a crucial step toward combating a deadly outbreak, Ugandan authorities on Monday commenced a clinical trial of a vaccine targeting the Sudan strain of Ebola, which has already claimed a life. This groundbreaking trial looks to establish the vaccine's efficacy, as confirmed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The study specifically targets health workers and those exposed to the infectious strain. It comes just days after a nurse succumbed to the virus in Kampala, with two additional cases emerging among her family. Investigations into the outbreak's origin are ongoing, with attention focused on the virus's spread through contact with infected bodily fluids.

The trial signals a major milestone in public health efforts, underscoring the collaborative strides made in global health security, as per WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti. Despite challenges, including a mobile population, authorities are hopeful that the trial will enhance future responses to hemorrhagic fever epidemics in the region.

