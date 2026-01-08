"Confront Revanth Reddy, who abused Gandhi family": KTR responds to Congress criticism over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) strongly countered Congress leaders who criticised his recent comments about Rahul Gandhi, reminding them that it was Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, not him, who repeatedly "abused the Gandhi family" in the past. KTR challenged the Congress to first question their own Chief Minister before pointing fingers at the opposition.

"Rahul Gandhi was called 'Mudda Pappu' by Revanth Reddy himself. I only repeated what your own Chief Minister said," KTR asserted. He further recalled that Revanth Reddy had gone to the extent of describing Sonia Gandhi as a 'sacrificial goddess who took the lives of a thousand people and killed Telangana's children.'

KTR expressed disbelief that Congress leaders, instead of reprimanding such behaviour, elevated Revanth to the post of Chief Minister and now target the opposition for referencing the same remarks. KTR asked pointedly, "Why are you speaking against us while protecting the man who abused the Gandhi family? If you have any political courage, question Revanth Reddy first."

The BRS leader criticised Congress leaders for "lacking the guts to hold their own Chief Minister accountable". "Unable to question Revanth Reddy, you turn your frustration towards us. This is political hypocrisy of the highest order," he said. KTR reaffirmed that he would continue to question Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy on the implementation of the Six Guarantees, adding that Telangana voters deserve answers. "Revanth is now resorting to abuses", KTR remarked.

Addressing reports that the Congress government plans to conduct GHMC elections soon, KTR called upon the BRS cadre to face the elections together and secure victory. He highlighted that under the BRS government, Hyderabad saw nearly Rs 9,700 crore in developmental works, which should be extended to every division and every voter. Taking a dig at Sherlingampally MLA Gandhi, KTR said the MLA betrayed the BRS and joined Revanth Reddy only to protect his land interests. Despite this betrayal, KTR said that every meeting held in Sherlingampally receives massive support due to the unwavering affection people have for KCR and BRS.

He also condemned the Congress government's demolition of poor people's homes in Sherlingampally under the so-called "Hydra" project. He urged party leaders to expose the Congress government's anti-Hyderabad decisions, cancelled development projects, and two years of betrayal towards the city. Earlier today at Telangana Bhavan, senior leader Gutta Narendra Yadav, along with hundreds of followers and supporters, joined the BRS in the presence of KTR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)