The Cool Truth: Are Cooling Blankets Worth Your Investment?

Many people wake up exhausted after a restless, hot night of sleep, leading them to consider buying cooling blankets touted on social media and online articles.

Cooling blankets are designed to regulate body temperature as you sleep using lightweight, moisture-wicking materials. Despite positive consumer reviews, scientific research on their effectiveness remains scant.

For those seeking alternatives, options include using air conditioning, fans, or lightweight sleepwear to manage sleep temperature. Individuals experiencing persistent sleep issues should consult health professionals for potential medical reasons and further advice.

