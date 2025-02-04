Government Expands Cancer Care Initiatives on World Cancer Day

On World Cancer Day, the Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving cancer care across New Zealand, highlighting new initiatives that provide faster access to treatment and expanded support for patients. Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister David Seymour emphasized the significance of these efforts in Tauranga today.

Commitment to Faster Cancer Treatment

Speaking at the Bay of Plenty Cancer Centre, Minister Brown acknowledged the thousands of New Zealanders and families affected by cancer each year.

“Ensuring New Zealanders have faster access to cancer care is a priority for the Government, which is why it is one of our five key health targets,” Minister Brown stated.

He noted a gradual improvement in cancer treatment wait times, with more patients receiving their first treatment within 31 days compared to previous quarters. The Government remains committed to achieving its goal of ensuring that 90 percent of patients receive timely cancer management within 31 days.

Enhanced Access to Cancer Medicines

Minister Seymour highlighted the Government’s significant investment in Pharmac, ensuring greater access to life-saving cancer medications.

“Since our $604 million uplift, Pharmac has made decisions to fund 19 new cancer treatments. In the first year alone, over 1,400 Kiwis will gain access to medications previously unavailable, making a real difference in their lives,” Minister Seymour said.

“This unprecedented and transformative investment in cancer medicines is fundamental to delivering better outcomes for those fighting cancer.”

Expanded Cancer Care Services

Beyond medications, the Government has taken further steps to enhance cancer care services:

Increased breast screening eligibility to include 70–74-year-olds.

Allocated an additional $18 million per year to support patients required to travel for treatment.

Funded expanded PET scanning for prostate cancer.

Invested in a new radiotherapy machine at Whangārei Hospital, eliminating the need for 520 Northlanders to travel to Auckland for treatment each year.

Enhanced radiology services in Hawke’s Bay, doubling CT scan capacity and introducing a new MRI scanner and LINAC machine, reducing the need for 500 people annually to travel for treatment.

Expanded cancer infusion services in Whanganui, allowing treatment for up to 10 patients per day.

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to delivering better outcomes for those with cancer, though we know there is still more work to be done,” Minister Brown stated.

A Patient-Centered, World-Class Health System

Minister Seymour emphasized that expanding access to cancer medicines reflects the Government’s commitment to a more adaptable, patient-centered approach.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires world-class medicines,” Minister Seymour said.

Minister Brown reinforced the Government’s dedication to healthcare investment: “This is all made possible due to the Government’s record $16.88 billion investment in health, ensuring we can deliver timely, quality access to care for all New Zealanders.”

As the Government continues its efforts, its focus remains on ensuring better access to life-saving treatments, improving early detection through screening, and reducing wait times for cancer care.