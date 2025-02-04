Left Menu

Transforming Trauma Care: A New Era at SCB Medical College

A new 500-bed trauma care centre will be established at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The Odisha government has approved the proposal, with funding shared between the central and state governments. The project aims to provide critical treatment for accident victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:12 IST
Transforming Trauma Care: A New Era at SCB Medical College
In a significant development for healthcare infrastructure, a 500-bed trauma care centre is set to be established at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. This project, part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, has received approval from the Odisha state government, as announced on Monday.

This new facility will play a crucial role in saving lives by offering immediate treatment to accident victims, consolidating multiple services under one roof. The central government will cover 60% of the funding, with the state government contributing the remaining 40%.

The initiative follows a letter from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to Union Health Minister J P Nadda in July 2024. Following the central government's approval, the state government has begun preparations for a detailed project report to establish the centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

