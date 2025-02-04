Left Menu

Winselow Tucker Appointed President of Eli Lilly India

Eli Lilly has named Winselow Tucker as President and General Manager for India. Tucker will oversee operations, including the Lilly India commercial organization and the Lilly Capability Centre India. Previously at Lilly Oncology, Tucker aims to enhance operations and deliver innovative medicines in India.

Updated: 04-02-2025 11:45 IST
  • India

Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company announced on Tuesday the appointment of Winselow Tucker as its new President and General Manager for India, with immediate effect.

Tucker will oversee all operations within the country, including the Lilly India commercial organization and the Lilly Capability Centre located in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

In his statement, Tucker expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with local teams to advance innovation and deliver world-class medications to meet India's unmet medical needs. Since joining Lilly in 2022, Tucker served as Group Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Lilly Oncology, and he has previously held leadership roles at BMS, Celgene, and Novartis. Concurrently, Vineet Gupta, the current Associate VP and Managing Director for India, will transition to a new leadership position at the company's headquarters in Indianapolis, US.

