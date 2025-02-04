Left Menu

Medanta Sees Profit Surge Amid Expansion Moves

Global Health, under the Medanta brand, reported a 16% rise in quarterly profit driven by increased patient volume. The healthcare company's revenue rose to Rs 943 crore. Plans include managing a new hospital in Ranchi to improve regional healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:36 IST
Medanta Sees Profit Surge Amid Expansion Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global Health, the operator of the Medanta hospital chain, announced a 16% increase in profit after tax for the third quarter, reaching Rs 143 crore by the end of December 2024. This growth is credited to the higher volume of patient visits.

The profit increase from last year's Rs 123 crore was accompanied by a rise in operational revenue to Rs 943 crore, compared to Rs 836 crore in the same period the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Pankaj Sahni, Group CEO and Director, highlighted the company's strong performance tied to rising patient numbers and contributions from developing hospitals. Additionally, the board approved a lease agreement for a new 110-bed hospital in Ranchi, aimed at enhancing regional healthcare offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025