Medanta Sees Profit Surge Amid Expansion Moves

Global Health, the operator of the Medanta hospital chain, announced a 16% increase in profit after tax for the third quarter, reaching Rs 143 crore by the end of December 2024. This growth is credited to the higher volume of patient visits.

The profit increase from last year's Rs 123 crore was accompanied by a rise in operational revenue to Rs 943 crore, compared to Rs 836 crore in the same period the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Pankaj Sahni, Group CEO and Director, highlighted the company's strong performance tied to rising patient numbers and contributions from developing hospitals. Additionally, the board approved a lease agreement for a new 110-bed hospital in Ranchi, aimed at enhancing regional healthcare offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)