WHO Warns of Alarming Breast Cancer Deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2040 Without Urgent Action

A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning, estimating that 135,000 women in sub-Saharan Africa could lose their lives to breast cancer by 2040 unless urgent and comprehensive actions are implemented. The report reveals significant gaps in breast cancer control capacities across the region, underlining the severe lack of infrastructure, resources, and trained healthcare personnel to adequately address this rising health crisis.

The WHO study assessed 42 of the 47 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on six critical areas: leadership, governance and financing, health workforce, health information systems, service delivery, and cancer screening programs. The findings paint a troubling picture of the state of breast cancer care and prevention in the region, highlighting major challenges in tackling the disease effectively. Key Findings:

Limited Access to Screening: Only 5 out of 47 countries in sub-Saharan Africa have established organized breast cancer screening programs, with the majority still relying on opportunistic screening methods, which are often ineffective in reaching women early. The report emphasizes the need for widespread and accessible screening initiatives to detect breast cancer at an early, more treatable stage.

Severe Shortage of Healthcare Workers: A critical shortage of trained healthcare professionals, particularly in oncology, is hampering the region’s ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat breast cancer. This shortage is compounded by a lack of specialized cancer centers and insufficient infrastructure for diagnostic services, such as pathology labs. Currently, only two countries in the region meet the global standard of one pathology lab per 100,000 people.

Late Diagnosis and High Mortality Rates: The report points to late-stage diagnoses as a leading cause of the high breast cancer mortality rate in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2022 alone, there were 38 new cases of breast cancer for every 100,000 women, and tragically, 19 women per 100,000 lost their lives to the disease. Late-stage diagnosis is linked to inadequate access to early detection programs, diagnostic facilities, and effective treatment options.

Lack of Funding and Governance: A key barrier to improving breast cancer care is the lack of investment in leadership, governance, and financing. Countries are urged to develop comprehensive National Cancer Control Plans that include adequate funding and resources to address breast cancer effectively. Strengthening governance frameworks is seen as a fundamental step in enhancing strategic planning, healthcare infrastructure, and equitable access to services.

WHO Recommendations:

To combat these challenges and prevent further loss of life to breast cancer, the WHO report outlines several urgent actions:

Investment in Leadership and Governance: Strengthening governance structures and increasing investment in cancer control are critical to improving healthcare systems and ensuring that breast cancer care is prioritized in national health agendas.

Expansion of Oncology Training Programs: WHO stresses the need to expand and enhance oncology training programs to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for high-quality cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. A well-trained workforce is essential for tackling the growing breast cancer burden in the region.

Development of Organized Screening and Early Diagnosis Programs: WHO calls for the establishment of organized breast cancer screening programs across all countries in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly targeting rural and underserved areas. Ensuring that women have access to early diagnosis is crucial for improving survival rates, as early detection can significantly increase treatment success and reduce mortality.

Integrated National Cancer Control Plans: The report urges countries to develop and fund National Cancer Control Plans that provide a strategic framework for coordinated efforts in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. These plans should be tailored to the specific needs and challenges of each country, while also ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently and equitably.

The Path Forward:

The WHO’s findings emphasize that sub-Saharan Africa is facing a growing breast cancer crisis, and without urgent action, the situation will continue to worsen. As the number of cases and deaths due to breast cancer continues to rise in the region, it is crucial that governments, international organizations, and healthcare systems come together to invest in the necessary infrastructure, training, and programs to combat the disease.

By prioritizing breast cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment, and addressing the healthcare worker shortages, sub-Saharan Africa can work toward meeting the Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) goals, which aim to reduce the global burden of breast cancer and improve the outcomes for women worldwide.

The WHO report concludes that with sustained investment, improved governance, and enhanced healthcare systems, sub-Saharan Africa can make significant progress in the fight against breast cancer and ensure that the projected rise in mortality rates is averted.